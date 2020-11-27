IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli is best ODI player of all time, says Aaron Finch

For the last two months, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch were sharing the same dressing room for Royal Challengers Bangalore and hatching plans to beat their opponents in the Indian Premier League, where they finished in the Top Four.

Today onwards, Kohli and Finch will be in rival camps where the former will aim to do an encore over the Australians.

During the 2018-19 historic Test series win, India also beat the Aussies 2-1 in the ODIs and drew the T20I series 1-1. It was the first time that Australia had failed to win any series on home soil.

Having observed Kohli from close quarters during his time at RCB, one wonders whether Finch has got an insight into Kohli's weaknesses if any? "If you look at his [Kohli] record it's second to none. It really is remarkable. I think what we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out. When you go away from that and you look to contain players you can miss a trick. There's not too many chinks in his armour," Finch said on Thursday during a virtual press conference facilitated by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

That Kohli loves to bat in Australia is evident from the fact that the Indian skipper averages over 50 in 26 ODIs.

Finch had no qualms in declaring Kohli as "probably the best one-day player of all time". The Australian skipper is expecting the highest commitment from his bowlers while bowling against the Indian captain. "It's about sticking to our plans and being really committed in that regard," he said.

