IND vs NZ: Ross Taylor's ton overshadows Shreyas Iyer's as Kiwis win first ODI

New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century against India in the first ODI at Hamilton yesterday. Pic/PTI

Hamilton: New Zealand's veteran batsman Ross Taylor is a master when it comes to tough run chases. On Wednesday, he once again showed that after his unbeaten century helped the Kiwis beat India by four wickets in the first ODI here.

The fact that his century came against India which boasts of one of the best bowling attacks at the moment, would give him more satisfaction.

"If you look at it, 348 is not an easy chase, but the way they planned their innings, with one guy [Taylor] anchoring it and the rest playing cameos. Credit to them for the way they scored, it was a very good win for them," said Shreyas Iyer, the other centurion of the first ODI, in the post-match press conference.

It was Taylor's 21st ODI hundred, while stand-in skipper Tom Latham scored 69 off 48 balls as their 138-run partnership drove the Black Caps' run chase. Henry Nicholls contributed 78 off 82 balls.

Earlier, Iyer showed just why he is considered the next big thing in Indian cricket by scoring 103 off 107 balls. The Mumbai batsman's effort was complimented quite well by the in-form KL Rahul, who smacked 88 not out off only 64 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with 51.

This was the biggest run chase in the ODIs for New Zealand and it came after a humiliating 0-5 defeat in the T20 series against India. In the absence of a regular captain Kane Williamson, there was added responsibility on Taylor and he delivered to perfection.

Experience matters

"Probably, [there's] a little bit more experience in this side than the T20 side, and it showed. But it is just one game and we have a long way to go in the series," said an elated Taylor after scoring an unbeaten 109.

India too wanted to bowl first but after posting 347-4, the visitors would not have imagined ending up losing. "The pitch had improved quite a bit in the second innings. The ball was coming on to the bat and the dew played an important role as well. They batted really well and you have to give them credit," said Iyer.



Shreyas Iyer en route his century against New Zealand. Pic/AFP

New Zealand got off to a great start with openers Martin Guptill (32) and Nicholls putting on 85. Guptill was the first to go, and then debutant Tom Blundell (9) was stumped off Kuldeep Yadav (2-84), who was taken for runs throughout his spell. Pacer Shardul Thakur conceded 80 in his nine overs.

It began with the arrival of Taylor at the crease as he put on 62 runs for the third wicket with Nicholls. The Indian bowlers sent down 29 extras, made worse by poor fielding. Even some of Kohli's tactics were baffling as Kedar Jadhav wasn't even asked to bowl even when Kuldeep Yadav was being clobbered by Tom Latham and Taylor.

The turning point came early when Kuldeep dropped Taylor on 10 in the 23rd over off Ravindra Jadeja (0-64). India struggled to get the breakthrough and had to rely on Kohli's superb fielding to run out Nicholls in the 29th over.

Iyer credits India 'A' stint

Earlier, Iyer overcame a scratchy start as he crossed 50 off 66 balls. Once past that mark, he batted with more fluency and confidence to notch up his first hundred in 16 ODIs off 101 balls.

It was only the fourth time in five years that an Indian batsman at No. 4 has scored a ton. Iyer attributed his new-found success to his stint with the India 'A' team. "It's not that I have to bat No. 4 all the time. You keep changing your position depending on what is the situation. I got to manoeuvre my place from 3 to 5, I kept changing [batting order]. It's just that we get good practice there and you face different opposition as well so you get used to the atmosphere," Iyer said.

"I am very happy but would have been happier if we could have finished the game on a winning note. First of many [centuries] I hope," said Iyer.

Brief scores

India 347-4 (S Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88*, V Kohli 51; T Southee 2-85, I Sodhi 1-27) lose to NZ 348-6 in 48.1 overs (R Taylor 109*, H Nicholls 78, T Latham 69; K Yadav 2-84) by four wickets

Inputs from agencies

