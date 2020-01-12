IND vs Oz ODI: Alex Carey thought for Oz foes...I want to be like MS Dhoni

Australia's vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is a huge admirer of India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni. Carey, 28, not only likes Dhoni's style of play, but also wants to become Australia's match-finisher, like the way Dhoni did for India while batting lower down the order.

Carey has played just 29 ODIs and 25 T20Is, but wants to make 2020 a big year. "I have lots of areas I want to improve on and get better at. I know I will probably bat from the middle to lower order so it's trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him. I was lucky enough to play against him last year. Take the game deep and win games—I aspire to do that one day," Carey told reporters before joining his team's net session at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the build up to Tuesday's opening ODI at the Wankhede Stadium.

The left-hander was part of the Australian team that beat India 3-2 despite losing the first two ODIs in the series last year. However, Carey has not figured in an ODI for the last six months. His last 50-over game was against England during the World Cup when his 46 helped the Aussies win by eight wickets in July.

"It's just about improving little parts of my game. Coming back to India you know it is going to be a tough contest. We will probably have lots of spin through the middle and then at the end with world-class bowlers like [Jasprit] Bumrah and [Mohammed] Shami and these guys. It's just about keeping it simple and playing my role," said Carey, who has 804 ODI runs and 39 dismissals to his credit.

When asked about his chances of becoming a successor to Test skipper Tim Paine, Carey, who has yet to play a Test, said: "When Australian cricket teams are winning, it's hard to change. For me, it's to do my absolute best here in the one-day team and hopefully be a part of the T20 World Cup, which is not too far away. I don't look too far ahead. From my previous experiences with football, you know things can change pretty quickly. It's [about] focussing on the important stuff and that's playing good cricket in coloured clothes—hopefully, a series win in India and then go back and play some Big Bash cricket."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates