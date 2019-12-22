IND vS WI: Opponents should be wary 'responsible' Shreyas Iyer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cuttack: Shreyas Iyer has said that fans can expect the Indian team to play the same way on Sunday as they did in the second ODI against the West Indies. India won the second match by 107 runs to level the three-match series and thus set up a finale in Cuttack.

Shreyas was instrumental in that victory, smashing 53 off 32 balls, which included an over in which he scored nearly 30 runs, and also effected Shimron Hetmyer's run out with some sharp fielding.

"The previous game was a do-or-die match. If we had lost that match, we would have lost the series. So, we will play with the same mindset," Iyer said in the pre-match press conference here on Saturday.

Shreyas started relatively slow in that innings, going at a run-a-ball untill Rohit Sharma was dismissed. "You have to play according to what the team demands and that is what I did the other day," he said.

Shreyas said that while he has retained the flamboyance he had when he was starting out in his first-class career, he has now learnt to take responsibility as well.

"When I started playing first-class cricket, I was a flamboyant player and I never used to take responsibility and used to just back my instincts and go with the flow. Lately, I have realised that, once you play at the highest level, you have to take the responsibility to another stage," he said.

