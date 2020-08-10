Independence Day anthems curated!

Daboo Malik

I have been waiting to create a song that I could dedicate to my nation, for a long time. Tu hai jahaan is my ode to my nation. The heartfelt tribute is one that each Indian will be proud of. I have both, written and composed this number and hope that it creates a legacy. I hope that it [has a positive impact] on the next generation. We plan to create multiple versions of the song's video.

My favourite patriotic song: Aye mere watan, by Lata Mangeshkar

Ila Paliwal

Vande mataram played a pivotal role in India's independence movement, and was also a tribute to the beauty of nature. I recorded this version at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios with the legendary Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Grammy Award-winning co-producer Ricky Kej. Recording at the location was special because, during the British Raj, Indian freedom fighters were punished for singing this song. My version is a mix of traditional Indian folk, classical music, and western orchestration, and is an ode to both, nature's beauty and India's diverse landscape.

Favourite patriotic song: The original Vande mataram

Ankit Tiwari

For our version of Vande mataram, we have revisited the original number, and have made small modifications only, to the song. The composition of the original track has been retained. However, we decided to program the track in a way that it appeals to the youth. We have hence kept it peppy and groovy. I also plan to release this song on my YouTube channel [instead of approach a music label]. Only rarely do I get the opportunity to work on arranging, mixing and mastering my songs. I got to do so for this number, which makes it more special. I hope that the young generation enjoys listening to it.

My favourite patriotic song: Ma tujhe salaam, by AR Rahman

Sukhwinder Singh

I am not an aggressive person, generally. But, if someone points fingers at my country, I get very upset. At home, we have pictures of freedom fighters like Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Lal Bahadur Shastri, among others, and we [pay our respect] to them. I believe, I got the opportunity to sing so many patriotic songs in my career, owing to the passion that I have for my country. This song, Mere desh ki dharti, is for a film titled by the same name. The track has been tackled with the same kind of love. We told the makers that we won't pit this song against the original because that will be foolish. We've only used the [hook line] of the original. Apart from that, I would say, this is a fresh song.

My most favourite patriotic number: Aye mere pyaare watan by Manna Dey

Sonu Nigam

We have been working on the creation of [my company], I Believe Music, for a while. We have aspired to create songs that can strike a chord with listeners. [Our last track] Rudrashtakam, was a beautiful and auspicious song to kick off [the label] with, and O Bharat maa is another song that, I believe, will resonate with people.

