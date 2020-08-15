Independence Day 2020: Television celebs salute our front-line workers

August 15, 2020 marks the 74th anniversary of India's Independence. A fight led by our brave hearts for over a century. Their dedication and sacrifice is the only reason we are now called the largest democracy. And in today's day and age, the definition of the word soldier now includes the police force, doctors and the medical practitioners. Here's what this patriotic day means to TV actors.

Aparna Dixit, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi

I think, not just on Independence Day, but we need to salute our heroes, people who serve us, protect us, every day. They let us live in peace while risking their own lives. During the lockdown, I think the responsibilities have increased and our heroes are working relentlessly. Our doctors, policemen are constantly running errands just to keep us safe and protected. We as citizens should be proud and thankful to them. These are the heroes that we need to celebrate on this Independence Day.

Sheetal Maulik, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi

When I was young, I was fascinated by the idea of the army, navy, air force or the people who serve the nation. I am fortunate to be married in a family of armed forces. If I talk about the police, there were many officers who got infected during the pandemic, but after recovering, they came again to serve and protect us so that we could be safe with our family members. And this is a very big deal. In my house, since my father-in-law was a brigadier in the army, I have seen and known the officers of the army very closely. I tell my daughter how we are connected to this culture, how important this day is for us, it is not just a holiday for us, but we have to learn something from it. We also tell her about freedom fighters through a film or a book. I think that every small contribution matters. It is not necessary to do something big to be a responsible citizen. It is not necessary to be a soldier or to be in the army to make this country better, but you just become a responsible citizen.

Dayashankar Pandey, Mahima Shanidev Ki

I would like to take this opportunity to talk about the Indian Police Force. They are trained to fight against criminals, but this year, they were forced to fight against the deadly coronavirus. In my career, I have played many roles of police officers and I feel proud to see police officers fighting the situation of this epidemic with such bravery. I have great respect for the police officers and their families. Amidst this coronavirus pandemic, many of our officials sacrificed their lives to save our lives, and yet they did not refuse to perform their duties. For me, this Independence Day, our real heroes are our police officers and I would like to thank them wholeheartedly. I bow down with respect to our officers and their families for fighting with bravery.

Alan Kapoor, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi

Swatantra Divas. 15th August. Independence Day. Hearing these words, one definitely feels proud of their country. When I was young I did not realize the importance of being Independent and the day but now all of these things instill a sense of extreme pride. In today's time too, it is the soldiers on the border or police forces or for that matter any officials who are contributing in giving us the opportunity to live freely. I always respected these officials but I realized the importance of these posts when I myself wore the uniform and played the role of a trainee IPS officer. We as actors always try to do roles which inspire people and when you get a chance to play a strong role like this which makes you feel proud, it is a great feeling. I cannot put into words the amount of pride I felt to wear the uniform. I am grateful that we are born in an independent India and let's not forgot the effort and sacrifices gone to achieve this status and ensure we don't take it for granted.

Rahul Sharma, Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi

Independence Day is very important for all of us. I have beautiful memories of celebrating this day in school. We used to start preparing for the parade, dances, stunts and various other activities weeks before the 15th. All this used to be around the stories of our freedom fighters. The memories of these events are like a reminder of the great sacrifices made by them due to which we can enjoy our freedom today. Independence for me is something that someone else fought for and the others are enjoying it. So, it is very important for us. I hope everyone respects it. Our soldiers on our borders who protect our relaxed life. It's like they take one bullet to protect the lakhs in our country. They are the reason our independence is protected. It is our responsibility to support them and their families in some way and if not then just pray for them.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news