India and Pakistan exchange heavy fire on LoC

national

The firing in the Sunderbani sector had started around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday and lasted till 4.30. a.m.

Representational image

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district with defence officials calling it was the third ceasefire violation of the day. "At about 10.30 a.m. today, Pakistan continuing with its nefarious designs for the third time in a day initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.

"There was heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said. Anand added that the Indian Army has been retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing in the Sunderbani sector had started around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday and lasted till 4.30. a.m. Anand said earlier when the shelling had temporarily stopped. Tuesday's heavy firing between the two armies were reported from Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. A soldier was injured in Kalal area of Rajouri in the firing. All educational institutions within 5km distance from the LoC in both the districts continued to be shut.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever