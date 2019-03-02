India attends OIC despite Pakistan's demand against it

national

The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion," Swaraj said addressing the meeting

Sushma Swaraj addresses the 46th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi. Pic/PTI

In a major diplomatic achievement, India for the first time addressed the OIC meeting on Friday here, and asserted that the war against terrorism, which was destabilising regions and putting the world at great peril, was not against any religion.

India's participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to address the grouping of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.

"Terrorism and extremism bear different names. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and a misguided belief in its power to succeed. The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion," Swaraj said addressing the meeting.

