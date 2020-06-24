'India, China will take measures to cool down border situation'

Top Chinese and Indian military commanders have arrived at a consensus on the "outstanding issues" and agreed to take necessary measures to "cool down" the situation at their borders, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin in an attempt to lower the temperature between the two sides.

The talks were held in the midst of escalating tension between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, significantly escalating the already volatile situation in the region. Asked for the details at what transpired at the meeting of the top commanders held at the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the two sides expressed the wish to control the situation through dialogue and consultation.

"On June 22, the Chinese and Indian border troops held the second commander-level meeting at the border areas. This is also the first commander-level meeting since the Galwan Valley clash happened on June 15," he said.

General Naravane talks to soldiers

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane interacted with gallant Indian Army soldiers at Military Hospital, Leh during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh. Taking to the twitter, the Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS interacting with our gallant soldiers at Military Hospital, Leh during his two-day visit to Eastern #Ladakh."

