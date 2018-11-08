India exempted from some Iran sanctions to develop Chabahar Port

international

The decision by the Donald Trump administration is a seen as a recognition of India's major role in the development of the port on the Gulf of Oman, which is of immense strategic importance for the reconstruction of war-torn Afghanistan

The United States has exempted India from imposition of certain sanctions for the development of the strategically-located Chabahar Port in Iran, along with the construction of the railway line connecting it with Afghanistan, a State Department spokesperson said.

"After extensive consideration, the Secretary (of State) has provided for an exception from imposition of certain sanctions... with respect to the development of Chabahar Port, construction of an associated railway and for shipment of non-sanctionable goods through the port for Afghanistan's use, as well as the country's continued imports of Iranian petroleum products," said a State Department spokesperson.

In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan inked a pact which entailed the establishment of a transit and transport Corridor among the three countries by using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, besides multi-modal transport of goods.

