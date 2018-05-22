India hockey coach Harendra Singh enjoys pressure, wants boys to end 2018 on a high note

The pressure is high, not only on Harendra Singh but on his boys too, given the Indian team has the FIH Champions Trophy



The Indian hockey team's new chief coach Harendra Singh — just three weeks into the job — is not one to mince words or sound politically correct like some of his predecessors, most of whom were foreigners. "I realise that I was the last Indian coach of the men's team back in 2010 and after me, all have been foreign coaches. So, the pressure on me is high. But I'm not one to be bogged down by pressure. Instead, I take pleasure in pressure," Harendra told mid-day yesterday over the phone from New Delhi.

The pressure is high, not only on Harendra but on his boys too, given the Indian team has the FIH Champions Trophy (June 23 to July 1 in Breda, Netherlands), Asian Games (August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia), Asian Champions Trophy (October 18-28 in Muscat, Oman) and FIH World Cup (November 28 to December 16 in Bhubaneswar) all lined up before year-end.

Clear priorities

Harendra's priority however, is crystal clear. "Our focus is the Asian Games. I want India to win gold there because that guarantees our qualification for the all-important 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But that doesn't mean we ignore the other tournaments. I'm eyeing podium finishes in all of them. I have told the boys that this is their most important year in Indian hockey. I have told them that since 1975 (India's World Cup win in Malaysia), India has not made it among the top four teams at any World Cup. Being ranked among the top six teams in the world, this is our golden chance to change that.

I have told them that if we can do that, then they may not realise its importance now, but a few years down the line, when they are sitting in their drawing rooms, they will be proud and satisfied when they look back," explained Harendra, who until recently was the coach of the Indian women's team. However, after a poor show by the men at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia, Hockey India sent the men's coach, Sjoerd Marijne back to handle the women's team and handed Harendra the men's reins.

Harendra admitted he wasn't impressed with what he saw at the CWG where India finished a dismal fourth. "The 1-1 draw against Pakistan was disappointing. We had so many circle penetrations but failed to convert, and worse still, allowed them to score. We won't repeat those errors at the Asian Games," said Harendra, going on to promise a mix of youth and experience in the Indian team that will be picked henceforth. This is in stark contrast to the insistence of youth alone in previous selections.

Balance required

"Every top sports team in the world are a mix of youth and experience. It cannot be all youth or all experience. So, age is no bar, and every single member of the 48-man national camp has a chance to make it to the team provided he is fit and in form," said Harendra, who helped India win the Junior World Cup in Lucknow in 2016.

