India International Trade Fair tickets will be available at 66 Delhi Metro stations

Entry tickets for India International Trade Fair (IITF), beginning at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday, will be available at 66 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, according to an official statement on Tuesday. IITF tickets for both business and general days can be purchased from customer care centres of selected metro stations from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on all days.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), tickets will be available at stations of eight metro lines, including Airport Line (at Dwarka 21 station). It stated that ticket price for business days from November 14 to November 17 will be Rs 500. For general days starting on November 18, ticket price will be Rs 60 on weekdays and Rs 120 on weekends and holidays.

Among the metro stations where IITF tickets will be available are Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, INA, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Saket, MG Road, Huda City Centre, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15 and Akshardham.

