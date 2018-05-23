India lose 0-5 to China, crash out of Thomas Cup

Sai Praneeth showed stomach to fight but H S Prannoy seemed completely off colour while the rest of the Indian shuttlers lacked the experience to compete against their Chinese counterparts



Sai Praneeth

Indian men's badminton team crashed out of the Thomas Cup Final after losing 0-5 to China in their last Group 'A' match here yesterday.

Sai Praneeth showed stomach to fight but H S Prannoy seemed completely off colour while the rest of the Indian shuttlers lacked the experience to compete against their Chinese counterparts.

India had lost to France 1-4 in the opening game before winning against lowly Australia 5-0. From Group A, China and France progressed to the quarter-final stage.

