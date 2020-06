'India needs a Sachin Tendulkar in every sport to become an Olympic power'

India needs a Sachin Tendulkar in every sport to achieve its dream of becoming an Olympic power, vice-president of Indian Olympic Association and President of Athletics Federation of India Adille Sumariwalla said on Tuesday.

Speaking about India's chances at the Tokyo Olympics to mark the International Olympic Day during a star-studded webinar organised by Sports For All, Sumariwalla further added: "Every sport probably already has several Sachin Tendulkars. But each of them needs the right platform to showcase his or her talent (and become world champions)."

He agreed that money may or may not buy the country medals but a holistic ecosystem in sport would certainly do so in the long run. "We need the best of both, hard and soft, infrastructure, especially at the grassroots level," he averred, praising SFA's efforts to place emphasis on this aspect.

Star and Disney India's Deep Mukherjee, former CEO of CII's Making India Play initiative, too pushed for a more bottom up approach towards sport in India, encouraging children to play from an early age, without worrying too much about competition.

"Sport is as important as maths and science. It plays a vital role in helping a child learn and grow. It is probably the most potent weapon in the rise of a developing nation like ours," he said.

The webinar, moderated by SFA's founder Rishikesh Joshi, saw a handful of international panelists too.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever