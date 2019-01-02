India-Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners

national

India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad. Pakistan shared a list of 54 civilian prisoners and 483 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, while New Delhi handed over to Islamabad a list containing the names of 249 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 98 fishermen.

