India's e-tourist visa fee now to be based on tourist footfall

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one-year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee

New Delhi: Based on tourist footfall, India will now introduce a flexible e-tourist visa regime with a higher fee for July to March which is considered as peak season and a considerably lower fee during April to June lean period, Prahlad Patel, the Tourism minister stated on Tuesday. According to news agency, PTI, Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism, Prahlad Patel stated the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he stated. The news agency also reported that while the Home Ministry has approved the new visa regime, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is soon expected to give its approval on the fee aspect, officials stated. A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Patel stated. "For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees are USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25," he said.

