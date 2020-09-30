Search

India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Published: 30 September, 2020 14:55 IST | IANS | Mumbai

The missile was launched around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district, sources said

The test firing of extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos. Pic/Twitter Rajnath Singh
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast.

An Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos missile has a strike range of about 400 km.

"Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test-firing of an extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The missile with an indigenous booster will further strengthen India's defence capability," tweeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It is the second time that the extended-range version of BrahMos has been test-fired.

BrahMos missile was originally built with a range of 290 km.

