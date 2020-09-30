India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast.
#India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile #BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the #Odisha coast.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 30, 2020
The missile was launched around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher at the ITR in Balasore district, sources said. pic.twitter.com/IVRAQvyPmB
An Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos missile has a strike range of about 400 km.
"Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test-firing of an extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The missile with an indigenous booster will further strengthen India's defence capability," tweeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of #BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020
This achievement will give a big boost to India’s #AtmaNirbharBharat Pledge. pic.twitter.com/39YuAcemed
It is the second time that the extended-range version of BrahMos has been test-fired.
BrahMos missile was originally built with a range of 290 km.
