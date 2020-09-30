India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast.

The missile was launched around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher at the ITR in Balasore district, sources said. pic.twitter.com/IVRAQvyPmB — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 30, 2020

The missile was launched around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district, sources said.

An Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos missile has a strike range of about 400 km.

"Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test-firing of an extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The missile with an indigenous booster will further strengthen India's defence capability," tweeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of #BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range.



This achievement will give a big boost to India’s #AtmaNirbharBharat Pledge. pic.twitter.com/39YuAcemed — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020

It is the second time that the extended-range version of BrahMos has been test-fired.

BrahMos missile was originally built with a range of 290 km.

