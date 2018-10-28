India united due to Sardar Patel's statesmanship, acumen: PM Modi

national

He also urged the people to participate in the Run for Unity marathon, which is organised every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Narendra Modi

Recalling the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in India's Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that due to Patel's statesmanship and acumen, the princely states came together in 1947 to form united India.

Prime Minister Modi credited Sardar Patel, also known as the "Iron Man of India", for resolving the crisis at the time of Independence and accomplishing the "a seemingly impossible task"ÂÂ of unifying the country.

He ensured merger of all the princely states including Junagarh and Hyderabad. It was due to the statesmanship and acumen of Sardar Patel that we see a united India today,ÂÂ the Prime Minister said during his 49th episode of the monthly programme "Mann Ki Baat".

Prime Minister Modi further said that Sardar Patel's Jayanti this year would be even more special as true homage would be paid to him by dedicating the 'Statue of Unity' to the nation.

Sardar Patel statue or the 'Statue of Unity', which was constructed in 33 months, will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on October 31.

Located on the bank of the river Narmada in Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue will be the tallest in the world.

The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 2,989 crore.

