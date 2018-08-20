India wants constructive engagement with Pakistan, PM Modi tells Imran Khan

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan expressing Indias commitment to build good neighbourly relations and pursue meaningful and constructive engagement with Islamabad.

Modi also talked about a shared vision to bring peace to make the subcontinent free of terror and violence. Informed sources said here that Modi wrote to Khan on Saturday, congratulating him after he took oath as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The sources said Modi expressed India's commitment to build good neighbourly relations between New Delhi and Islamabad and pursue meaningful and constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of the region. He expressed the belief that the smooth transition of government in Pakistan would strengthen and cement people's belief in democracy.

Modi recalled their telephonic conversation in which they spoke of their shared vision to bring peace, security and prosperity in the subcontinent to make it free of terror and violence.

