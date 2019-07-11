India weightlifters Rakhi, Davinder Kaur bag gold

other-sports

It's golden moment for India as weightlifters Rakhi Halder and Davinder Kaur bag gold at Commonwealth Championships

Representational Picture

Apia (Samoa): Rakhi Halder and Davinder Kaur won a gold medal each in the senior women's section as Indian weightlifters continued their impressive show on the second day of the Commonwealth Championships here yesterday.

India also won five other gold medals in the junior and youth sections. The Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously together for the youth, junior and senior categories.

Kaur lifted a total of 184kg (80+104) to win the women's 59kg gold while Halder clinched the yellow metal with a combined effort of 214kg (94+120) in the 64kg category.

On on Tuesday, India had clinched eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

