Indian Air Force carries over 320 tourists out of Srinagar after terror alert

After a terror alert was sounded in Kashmir, IAF flights sprung into service to bring the visitors home by carrying out two sorties of tourists from Srinagar during the day

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday flew 326 tourists out of Srinagar after the state administration's advisory to pilgrims and visitors to cut short their stay and leave Kashmir Valley at the earliest, officials stated. IAF carried out two sorties from Srinagar during the day, they said.

There were 11,301 tourists when the advisory was issued out of which only 1,652 of them remained on Saturday. Police asked all hotels in Srinagar not to check in any fresh guests and ensure that the hotels are empty by Sunday morning. Tourists having an air ticket of a later date have been asked to approach the airport on Sunday morning for rescheduling their departure.

Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists on Saturday started leaving the Kashmir Valley following the state government's advisory, even as Governor S P Malik stated there is no need to panic. Amid rumours of plans to repeal Articles 370 and 35A, which allow Jammu a special status and privileges, the governor said in a statement that the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," said the advisory by Principal Secretary (Home).

