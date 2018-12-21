Indian Air Force chief 'lying' over Rafale deal, alleges Veerappa Moily

national

"Today, to say it is fine, I think that IAF chief is not fine, he is lying. He is suppressing the truth," Moily said. Dhanoa had hailed the SC order and deprecated politicising defence purchases

Congress MP Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday accused Indian Air Force chief B S Dhanoa of "lying" a day after the latter called the Rafale deal a "game changer" and the Supreme Court verdict a "very fine" one.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for having sacrificed the security of the nation by entering into the deal. Moily said the IAF chief along with the head of Dassault Aviation, the manufacturers of Rafale fighter jets, had visited public sector HAL's Bengaluru headquarters days before the Paris agreement and found it a "competent body".

"Today, to say it is fine, I think that IAF chief is not fine, he is lying. He is suppressing the truth," Moily said. Dhanoa had hailed the SC order and deprecated politicising defence purchases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever