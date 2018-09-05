Indian Army chief: Officer who was caught with woman in hotel will face action

national

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said court martial proceedings will be initiated against the officer, who was caught with a woman in a Srinagar hotel on May 23, and he will be suitably punished.

"I have very clearly said that any case of moral turpitude and corruption will be dealt with in a very stern manner," Gen Rawat said on the sidelines of an Army function.

He was replying to a question about Major Leetul Gogoi, who has been indicted by a court of inquiry on two counts — for fraternising with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and being away from the place of duty while in an operational area.

