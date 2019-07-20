Indian athlete Sanjivani Jadhav receives suspension

other-sports

Sanjivani, 23, won the 10,000m bronze at the 2019 Asian Championships and 5000m bronze in the 2017 edition.

Runner Sanjivani Jadhav

India's long-distance runner Sanjivani Jadhav has been handed a two-year suspension by the IAAF's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for a doping

violation.

In the order issued on Thursday, the AIU, the international federation's body for combating doping, said the athlete admitted to her first violation resulting in disqualification all past results since June 29, 2018.

The suspension period also commenced from June 29, 2018. "The Athlete has accepted the above consequences for her anti-doping rule violations and has expressly waived her right to have those consequences determined by the Disciplinary Tribunal at a hearing," the AIU said.

"The AIU confirms by this decision the following consequences for a first anti-doping rule violation: 29.1. a period of Ineligibility of two (2) years pursuant to Article 10.2.2 ADR commencing on 29 June 2018."

