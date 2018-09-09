Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat wins first bout with new promoters

other-sports

Neeraj Goyat, who is the WBC Asia Pacific welterweight title-holder, beat Sanchez in Canada on Saturday in a bout with no title at stake

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat defeated Ernesto Cardona Sanchez in his first fight since signing up with Canada-based Lee Baxter Promotions for a contract worth Rs 1.5 crore. Goyat, who is the WBC Asia Pacific welterweight title-holder, beat Sanchez in Canada on Saturday in a bout with no title at stake.

"Glad to be back after a long hiatus. This fight has had to be postponed twice because of logistics and I was not in the best frame of mind. But I am happy that I could win and it has now set me up well," Goyat said.

