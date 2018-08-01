Indian citizen wins USD 1 million in raffle draw in UAE

An Indian driver in Dubai had also won dirham 12 million in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in April, while in January a Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi

An Indian man today hit a jackpot to become the latest winner of the USD 1 million Dubai Duty-Free raffle, according to a media report.

Kuwait-based Sandeep Menon is the 132nd Indian to win the whopping prize money at the raffle since its inception in 1999, the Khaleej Times reported. "I've never won anything in my life, especially not something as huge as this. I am extremely grateful to Dubai Duty-Free for this great surprise," Menon said.

Another Indian emerged co-winner in the raffle with each of them driving home a luxury vehicle, the report said. Dubai-based Santhi Bose won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler. She had bought her winning ticket on June 26, the paper said. Dubai-based Egyptian national Hossam Hussein Salman won a BMW 750Li Luxury Silver Metallic.

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old Indian had won a USD 1.9 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, hours before he was set to leave the country for good. An Indian driver in Dubai had also won dirham 12 million in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in April, while in January a Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.

