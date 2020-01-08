Indian classical musician Amaan Ali Bangash visits his 300-year-old ancestral house

The Khan Bangash Family visited their 300-year-old ancestral house, Sarod Ghar, located in Gwalior. Sarod Ghar is a museum of musical heritage, a unique institution devoted to promoting Indian classical musical heritage and culture. Ayaan Ali Bangash speaking about bringing in the New Year at Sarod Ghar said, "This was Zohaan and Abeer's first visit to my father's 300-year-old ancestral home in Gwalior, now converted into a museum called Sarod Ghar Museum."

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangaash shared pictures on their social media featuring three generations of the family, including their celebrated father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and mother, Subhalakshmi. "We were there to bring in the New Year and were keen that the kids play in that house where my father was born and where he learned from my grandfather," Ayaan said about the historic occurrence of the eighth generation of the Senia Bangash Gharana's induction at the museum, which houses instruments of many of the stalwarts of Indian Classical music.

The Sarod Ghar Museum has been under renovation for the past few months and reopens in February 2020.

