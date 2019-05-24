Indian compound archery teams to fight for bronze at Archery World Cup Stage III

other-sports

The Indian men's and women's recurve teams met with the same fate as they were eliminated in the second round, both losing in the shoot-offs

Representational Image

The Indian men's and women's compound teams made it to the bronze medal play-offs on a day their recurve counterparts bowed out in the second round in the Archery World Cup Stage III here Thursday.

Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini pipped their French opponents via shoot-off in the quarterfinals but only to go down to Turkey by one point (233-234) to set up a bronze medal play-off against Russia.

The women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Swati Dudhwal and Muskan Kirar also suffered a 29-30 defeat in the shoot-off in the semifinal against Russia after they were locked 232-all. They face Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

The Indian men's and women's recurve teams met with the same fate as they were eliminated in the second round, both losing in the shoot-offs. The India men's team of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav lost 4-5 (27-29) in the shoot-off against Italy. Deepika Kumari, Bombayla Devi Laishram and Komalika Bari lost 4-5 (26-29) to their German counterparts in the women's recurve section.

Earlier, India returned empty-handed from the Archery World Cup Stage II here after the country's recurve and compound mixed pair teams crashed out in the second round.

Jagdish Choudhary and Preeti were 1-1 in the opening set but they failed to capitalise and went down to the American pair of Brady Ellison and Erin Mickelberry 2-6 in the recurve section.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates