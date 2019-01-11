Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas'

international

More than 200 literary dignitaries from different walks of life attended the programme.

Nepal: On the occasion of 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas' (World Hindi Day), the Indian Embassy in Nepal, in association with the Central Department of Hindi, Tribhuwan University marked the day with fervour.



Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra Adhikari, graced the occasion as the chief guest of the event that was held at Hotel Hyatt in the city on Thursday.



Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri read out the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Hindi language as a medium has gained the status not only in India but also in Nepal.



A musical rendition of works of prominent Hindi poets was presented by Gopal Thakur, Gurudev Kamat and renowned Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri. On the occasion, the website of Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University was also launched.



The event witnessed the release of two books which included the Hindi translation of Aadikavi Shri Bhanubhakta Acharya's poems and the poems of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nepali language. Shiv Dutt Dhakal, who translated the 51 poems of Vajpayee in Nepali was honoured.



A 'Kavya Goshthi' (poetry recitation) was also held, where around 15 poets presented their compositions in Hindi and Nepali.



