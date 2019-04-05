Indian eves beat Malaysia 3-0

other-sports

India's Vandana Kataria celebrates a goal against Malaysia yesterday

Striker Vandana Katariya scored a brace to help the Indian women's hockey team beat hosts Malaysia 3-0 in the opening game of the five-match series here yesterday. Vandana struck in the 17th and 60th minute before Lalremsiami (38th) scored in the third quarter to hand India the easy win. The second match against the Malaysians will be played tomorrow.

The Indian team defeated Spain earlier this year, where it beat hosts and 2018 World Cup bronze medallists, once, drew twice and lost once. The last time India met Malaysia in a big event was the 2017 Asia Cup, where it won 2-0 in the round robin league before winning the title in a tense final against China.

