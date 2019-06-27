Indian female hockey player missed father's funeral to help team win title

other-sports

Player Lalremsiami lost her father to heart attack on Friday but stayed with her team to play semi-final and final on June 23 against Japan

Pic Courtesy/ ANI Twitter

Indian women's hockey team forward player Lalremsiami, who lost her father to heart attack on Friday was part of the team and helped India to clinch the FIH Women's Series Finals on Sunday. She returned back to her village in Mizoram on Tuesday.

Some photos of her embracing her mother and addressing a gathering are making the rounds on the internet.

Mizoram: Lalremsiami, a member of Indian women's team which won FIH Series Finals hockey tournament in Hiroshima on Sunday, was received at her village in Kolasib dist, y'day. Lalremsiami lost her father to heart attack on Friday but stayed with her team to play finals on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fTcvyN8ToX — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

"I believe my father will be proud of my achievement, wherever he is," she said.

She informed her coach that she wanted to be part of the team in order to make her father proud.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister praised her effort of keep playing in the tournament even after losing her father, on Twitter.

A triumphant Indian team landed in New Delhi on Tuesday after they won the FIH Women's Series Finals against Japan. The team had defeated the tournament hosts Japan 3-1. Hockey captain Rani Rampal was awarded the best player of the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the stupendous victory of Indian women's hockey team in the FIH Series Finals.

Inputs from ANI

