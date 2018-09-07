Indian film vies for Sutherland Award

bollywood

A take on women police officials' war against crimes gets British Film Institute's attention

A still from Soni

Ivan Ayr's heart-wrenching take on two women police officers' attempt to tackle the increasing crime rate against women, has received a nod from the British Film Institute (BFI). The film, which has been winning accolades from festival-going audiences has, been nominated by the BFI for the Sutherland Award. The only Indians to bag this award include Adoor Balakrishnan in 1982, and Satyajit Ray in 1959.

The story traces the journey of Soni, a firebrand policewoman in Delhi and Kalpana, her superintendent, as they tackle sexual terrorism in the country. Their mission is strained by complications arising in Soni's personal and professional life.

Leading lady Saloni Batra tells mid-day, "Given that this is my debut film, it is amazing to see it travel the world over. This experience is rewarding for any actor. The last time that India won this award was in 1982. For us to be nominated in the category after three decades is a matter of pride."

Director Ivan Ayer adds, "This is an honour that the festival has bestowed on this small, independent film. I'd like to extend my gratitude towards the selection committee at BFI London Film Festival."

