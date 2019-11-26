'Indian food is terrible' tweet sparks food debate on Twitter

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

We, Indians, love our cuisine so much that we keep its flavours close to our hearts. And when US academic Tom Nichols expressed his dislike on Indian food, Twitter was up in arms against him. The academic’s response to a tweet that asked people to share their ‘most controversial food opinion’ did not go down well with the Twitterati, as it sparked the debate online.

Tom Nichols' tweet, “Indian food is terrible, we pretend that it isn’t,” invited the ire of many enraged Indian food lovers.

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

Unless you've literally tried every single type of Indian cuisine there is no way you can make such a general statement. — Dr. Diversified Wonder Woman ðÂ¦¦ (@TheRitaPhD) November 23, 2019

Yeah, this is a naanstarter. — SDeVries (@SuperSteveDV) November 23, 2019

Imagine going thru life being this flavorless. lol. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) November 23, 2019

Been ordering them bland dishes his whole life — Token Sikh (@tokensikh) November 23, 2019

I agree with Tom on many things. He is a wise man. But this is crazy. Tom, I will take you for Indian food when you’re in DC. — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) November 23, 2019

& Tom needs to discover Indian food with someone who knows it. Expertise matters ðÂ§Â — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) November 23, 2019

I agree if you have grown up in a universe of cornflakes for breakfast, bland meat with a few veggies thrown in for lunch and dinner, & an occasional tasteless pizza; with salt n pepper being the only notable 'spices'. — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) November 24, 2019

Time to throw him in pool of Daal Makhni or Kadhi Pkoda.. Before that he should be wrapped in one huge Bhatura..ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) November 24, 2019

Some Twitter users, while trolling Nichols for his view, also schooled him on the definition of Indian food.

I'm just here for the raita. (And just about every other complex, subtle, sometimes exquisitely spicy but then artfully balanced by context dish that is part of the staggeringly varied cuisine sometimes called "Indian food.") — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) November 23, 2019

And do you honestly think “Indian” food is just giant thing, Iike there isn’t infinite variety



Just because your bland ass can’t handle flavor beyond a clove of garlic doesn’t mean there isn’t nuance to the cuisine

— noah, a bibimperson (@noahreservation) November 24, 2019

What is your take on this debate?

