'Indian food is terrible' tweet sparks food debate on Twitter

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 16:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

When US academic Tom Nichols expressed his dislike on Indian food, Twitter was up in arms against him

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
We, Indians, love our cuisine so much that we keep its flavours close to our hearts. And when US academic Tom Nichols expressed his dislike on Indian food, Twitter was up in arms against him. The academic’s response to a tweet that asked people to share their ‘most controversial food opinion’ did not go down well with the Twitterati, as it sparked the debate online.

Tom Nichols' tweet, “Indian food is terrible, we pretend that it isn’t,” invited the ire of many enraged Indian food lovers.

Some Twitter users, while trolling Nichols for his view, also schooled him on the definition of Indian food.

What is your take on this debate?

