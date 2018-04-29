Indian hockey teams in finals of Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers

The men's semi-final saw Shivam Anand (fifth, eighth, 15th and 24th minutes) scored four goals. India's other goal-scorers in the match included Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (22nd and 23rd), Maninder Singh (22nd)



The junior Indian mens and womens hockey teams continued their fine form at the Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers as they on Saturday advanced to the finals here. While the boys crushed Bangladesh 9-2 in their semi-final encounter, the girls came out 4-2 winners overs Malaysia 4-2 in the five-a-side contests.

The men's semi-final saw Shivam Anand (fifth, eighth, 15th and 24th minutes) scored four goals. India's other goal-scorers in the match included Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (22nd and 23rd), Maninder Singh (22nd), skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad (24th) and Mohammad Alishan (26th).

Bangladesh only managed to score twice, getting their goals through Sobuj Shohanur (23rd and 29th). The women's semif-final was a close encounter. Chetna gave India the lead in the 6th minute. Malaysia got their equaliser three minutes later through Nor Isahhidun.

However, India pulled up their socks in the second period and scored two goals through Ishika Chaudhary (14th) and Salima Tete (20th) to regain control of the match.

Another goal for India towards the start of the third period meant that the team took a 4-1 lead. The fourth goal for India was scored by Sangita Kumari in the 23rd minute and assured India of a place in the final match as Malaysia could only score once in the final seven minutes, the goal coming from Siti Hussain in the 27th minute. The women's team will now face a strong China team in the final on Sunday.

