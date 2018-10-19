Indian Idol 10 contestant Neelanjana Ray's golden victory

television

Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol 10 is winning hearts with the outstanding performances of the contestants. This weekend will be ‘Janta ki Farmaish’ special episode where fans of Top 8 contestants will be coming on sets to cheer for them.

Neelanjana Ray gave a wonderful performance on the famous song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage which amazed the judges and they gave her a standing ovation. Vishal Dadlani was so impressed that he stepped to stage and touched Neelanjana’s feet!

As this was a fan special episode, Neelanjana’s fan couple Vijay Talreja and Pretti Talreja were excited after watching her performing live and gifted her a precious gold chain as a token of love.



After Neelanjana’s performance, Neha Kakkar said, "Neelanjana’s voice is very sweet and she sings really well. It feels as if she is the daughter of Saraswati Maa herself."

Neelanjana said, "I am overwhelmed with Vishal Sir’s gesture and the appreciation showered on me by Neha Ma’am and Anu Sir. This episode is very special for us as our fans have come to the sets today. I got a gold chain from my fans but the happiness on their faces after watching my performance made me happier. I will always remember this day as this is when I got to experience what a celebrity feels like!"

