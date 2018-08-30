Indian Idol 10 contestants celebrate Janmashtami in ISKCON

television

Before the much-awaited Janmashtami festival, the Top 12 contestants of Indian Idol 10 visited the iconic ISKCON Chowpatty of Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Krishna.

Indian Idol 10 contestants at ISKCON

Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of deity Lord Krishna is around the corner and celebrations have already begun for Indian Idol 10 contestants. As the temple authorities are gearing up for the auspicious day, the contestants made garlands for the ‘Maha Abhishek’ of Krishna. Furthermore, the contestants also sang devotional songs during the ‘Maha Arti’ which brought a smile to everyone’s face present in the temple.

Salman Ali, Kunal Pandit and Nitin Kumar played dholak whereas Soumya Chakrabortty impressed everyone with his expertise on harmonium. All of them sang beautiful songs of Kanha with great ecstasy and prayed for a successful future. Nitin Kumar, who is a Krishna bhakta was so engrossed while singing the prayers of Kanha that he went into a trance-like state, and started dancing.

Indian Idol 10 contestant Nitin Kumar says, “It was a delightful and divine experience to seek blessings from Krishna Ji before Janmashtami. All of us were excited to sing in the glorious ISKCON (Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Mandir). We don’t know for how long we were singing. We simply didn’t want to stop. Devotees who came there were also happy with our singing and joined us in the celebrations.”

Watch Indian Idol 10 contestants celebrating Janmashtami this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.