Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali: My struggle to make a mark in Bollywood begins now

Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali hopes to make a career in Bollywood

It has been less than 48 hours since he bagged the coveted title of Indian Idol 10, but Salman Ali says the dichotomy of his life has never been more prominent. "On one hand, I am seeing my humble home in Mewat, Haryana. And on the other hand is Mumbai, where I have been adjudged the winner. I am wearing designer clothes, living in hotels and meeting the biggest people from Bollywood," says Ali, 20.

Touted as the frontrunner for the title early on, the youngster - who made a living as a wedding singer in his village - has fetched a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a luxury car.

Hoping to make a career in the film industry, Ali says, "I may have proved that I can sing well, but now my struggle to make a mark in Bollywood begins."

With many offers in his plate already, he will shift base to Mumbai soon. Before that, he plans to make a trip to his village. "I want to use part of my prize money to build a house there." Often the butt of jokes owing to a chipped front tooth, Ali says, "I will not cap the tooth. It's my lucky charm."

