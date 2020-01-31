Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar and Kartik Aaryan have a blast on the show!

India's one of the most loved singing reality show Indian Idol 11 is almost coming near to its finale and all its viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will hold the trophy would it Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh or any other contestant. This weekend Indian idol stage was graced by the handsome Kartik Aaryan and the very pretty Sara Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

From the starting of this season, Aditya Narayan has been trying to woo Neha Kakkar. All the special guests who have graced the stage of Indian Idol has been hooting for both of them to be together. Not only them even the Kakkar and Narayan Khandaan are also hooting for them.

The upcoming episode would see Neha and Aditya give a sensuous performance on the song Kate Nahin Kat Te. Their performance made everyone astonished with their superb dancing skills. It would be interesting to see whether Neha will agree to get married to Aditya Narayan on this Valentine and become Neha Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol season 11.

The month of love is round the corner and to make this more special the heart robes of county Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali khan graced the stage of Indian Idol season 11 to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. The viewers of this season of Indian idol are also eagerly waiting for 14th February as on that day the most anticipated coupling is said to happen.

The choti Alka of Indian idol season 11 Ankona Mukherjee gave a soul-touching performance on the song Tere Liye Hum Hai Jiye. Post her performance Kartik Aryan congratulated Neha and Aditya for their wedding which is dated this valentine, whereas he teasingly said I would be invited from both sides as he is good friends with both Aditya and Neha. While Neha instantly said Kartik should be in the bride's tribe as he is a good friend of her brother Tony Kakkar.

Neha playfully said It is Kartik's duty to be on the bride's side as he and Neha are friends from a long time to which Kartik said I will be from both the sides. Further, in the show, Ankona also said that Kartik Aryan is her first crush and wants to dance with him. The charming Kartik Aryan fulfilled Ankona's wish and danced with her on the song Shayad from his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

Watch Indian Idol season 11 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

