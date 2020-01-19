Indian Idol 11: Bappi Lahri says Kangana Ranaut is the best actress in Bollywood

Indian Idol season 11 is having contestants which are making the audience fall for music all over again. To judge those melodious voices, the judging panel has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. This year's theme of Indian Idol: EK Desh Ek Awaaz is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense. The 80s rockstar, Bappi Lahri, came to support our top contestants

The occasion was all the more special for the star as he has completed 50 years in the industry. With him, the team of Panga also came to promote their movie. Bappi Lahiri was seen enjoying the performances of the contestants of Indian Idol. Bappi da also mentioned that he finds Kangana, as the best actress in our industry. Not only that, but he also sang his superhit song, Dhoop mein na nikla karo roop ki rani for the actress.

