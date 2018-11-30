Indian Idol throws a bachelor party for Kapil Sharma for his upcoming nuptials

television

Indian Idol 10 contestants and judges throw an impromptu bachelor party for soon-to-be-wed comedy star Kapil Sharma who was on the show prior to his upcoming nuptials and his grand come back on Sony Entertainment Television

Indian Idol 10 contestants, Judges and Kapil Sharma

Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show Indian Idol 10 has been spreading joy ever since it began earlier this year. With contestants that could give established singers a run for that money and weekly guests who add more entertainment to each episode, the show has surely turned regular weekends into grand celebrations.

Adding to this celebratory vibe, on the upcoming episode of the show viewers will get to see Indian Idol 10 contestants and judges dancing their hearts out as they throw an impromptu bachelor party for soon-to-be-wed comedy star Kapil Sharma who was on the show prior to his upcoming nuptials and his grand come back on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kapil, the man who can single-handedly make India chuckle with delight not only got a warm reception from the Indian Idol team but also got a lovely surprise as the Maniesh Paul called on stage dholwallas who were specially brought on to add some 'dhoom-dhamaka' to the bachelor party. Contestants refused to let Kapil Sharma leave the sets without giving him a proper party for his upcoming wedding to sweetheart Ginni and also ensured that he shook a leg to the party beats as well. The level of excitement was so high at one point that even the dholwallas got excited and beat the drums so hard that they actually ended up breaking one of the drums mid-performance!

Speaking about the celebration a very happy and excited Kapil Sharma said, "Thank you so much everyone for all this love you've showered on me. And all of you – the contestants, judges of Indian Idol and the audience are invited to my wedding!"

