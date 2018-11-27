Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding card is out, take a look

television

Kapil Sharma shared his wedding card on Twitter and the duo will tie the knot on December 12 with Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chathrath. The comedian took to his Twitter account to share his wedding card. Kapil and Ginni are all set to exchange wedding vows on December 12, 2018. Kapil met Ginni in college and the comedian also introduced his lady love to his mother back then itself. However, after shifting base to Mumbai and entering The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, they rarely met.

Take a look at the wedding card here:

Well, there's also another reason for Kapil Sharma to be happy about. The teaser of his upcoming show has also been released on Twitter by Sony Television. After a long break, Kapil Sharma is finally back on the screen. His earlier season of the same show went off-air midway due to his fight with colleague Sunil Grover, and things changed thereafter in Kapil's professional and personal life.

After this infamous brawl with Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma returned with his comedy show, but again that did not take off and things went kaput. Apparently, it was Kapil's deteriorating health that led to the downfall of his show. After working hard on his physique and returning from the rehabilitation centre, the comedian is back with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a glimpse of the teaser:

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

Although his earlier shows have been produced by his home banner, this show will be produced by Salman Khan's production house. Kapil is slated to begin shooting from December 16.

