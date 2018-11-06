Salman Khan to produce Kapil Sharma's show; shoot begins December 16

television

Initially, Kapil's home banner used to produce his shows but during his last outing, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, the channel had roped in another production house

Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan

Kapil Sharma's long-in-the-planning comeback on the tube is finally taking shape. The comedian returns with a new season of his show, which will be produced by Salman Khan's production house. He is slated to begin shooting from December 16.

Initially, Kapil's home banner used to produce his shows but during his last outing, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, the channel had roped in another production house. But for the new season, he has turned to Sallu.

A set is being built at Film City's floor eight, which is the same spot he had shot his earlier seasons. There's also talk that he is set to tie the knot with fiancée Ginni Chatrath early December. Looks like Kapil has a busy personal and professional schedule ahead. Meanwhile, he has been gymming and dieting to get back into shape.

Kapil Sharma went off the radar after his last two shows ended abruptly, courtesy, his degrading health. The comedian was on a detox drive and was on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru. Opening up on the topic of his marriage, Kapil said, "The wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar. That's Ginni's hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish." The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14.

Also read: Kapil Sharma on learning from controversies: I'm 'nalayak' student, so I take longer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates