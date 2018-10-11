Sunil Grover to join Kapil Sharma for The Kapil Sharma Show?

television

As they say, there are no permanent friends and enemies in showbiz. Kapil's new show is slated to air around Diwali

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma has dropped a hint that Sunil Grover might be back on his show. While promoting his Punjabi production, Son Of Manjeet Singh, the comedian said there is a surprise in store and Sunil is part of it. As they say, there are no permanent friends and enemies in showbiz. Kapil's new show is slated to air around Diwali.

The comedian-turned-actor also shared his excitement to comeback on the television with his fans. Kapil Sharma tweeted: "Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par.[sic]"

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

Kapil Sharma went off the radar after his last two shows ended abruptly, courtesy, his degrading health. The comedian was on a detox drive and was on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru. He had also taken to social media that it is raining heavily in the garden city and had shared a picture of what appears to be a health resort.

