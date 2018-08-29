Kapil Sharma's Raksha Bandhan pics go viral; fans worry about his appearance

television

Kapil Sharma's viral photos left fans worried about his appearance. They are keen that the comedian gets fit soon and returns with a new show

Yet another set of pictures of Kapil Sharma surfaced online yesterday. It is said to be taken during a raksha bandhan celebration. The viral photos left fans worried about his appearance. They are keen that the comedian gets fit soon and return with a new show.

The comedian is on the road to recovery. Last week, he announced on social media about his upcoming Punjabi production, Son Of Manjeet Singh. He wrote, "The heart touching story of Manjeet Singh and his son. Releasing on October 12. First look coming soon. Need your blessings (sic)."

Here are some photos of Kapil Sharma shared by his Fan Club:

— Kapil Universe (@KapilUniverse) August 27, 2018

Kapil Sharma, who has been in the news for controversies and trouble in his professional and public life, had last month on Twitter said he is trying to change his lifestyle and will come back with a new show soon. In April, Kapil made headlines drawing bad press when an audio call in which he is heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public. Many of his fans were shocked to see this side of their favourite entertainer.

Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about controversy, after which they parted ways professionally from Comedy Nights With Kapil which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.

Kapil also featured in films, but then returned to television with his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which didn't get the expected response. The show went off on a break after only two episodes, soon after the controversy with the journalist broke. Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his colleague and comedian Sunil Grover.

