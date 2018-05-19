Indian Meterological Department issues thunderstorm alert for Maharashtra

Sources in the department said that the storm would move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually after 12 hours



In view of cyclonic storm Sagar moving further west over the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) issued a cautionary warning for the entire west coast, including Maharashtra and Goa, on Friday.

Sources in the department said that the storm would move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually after 12 hours. Around Saturday noon it would cross the Somalia coast at a wind speed of 65-75 kmph, said an IMD advisory. Speaking to mid-day, an IMD official said, "Sagar has moved to the Gulf of Aden. Hence, we have issued a cautionary warning for fishermen in the western region and adjoining areas of western, central and southwestern Arabian Sea for the next 36 hours. However, there is no major threat for us."

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a 24-hour thunderstorm warning for Maharashtra and Goa and some other states on Friday. But the department said that Mumbai and Pune had nothing to worry about.

"The warning is under the yellow range. There could be convective activities in southern Maharashtra and South Konkan. Mumbai and Pune has nothing to fear, as of now," said Nita T S, a scientist from IMD Mumbai.

Another official mentioned, "It's a short-term phenomenon arising due to convections. The ground is heating up while there is enough moisture in the air. This leads to a constant rise in temperature."

