Indian Navy receives intelligence about JeM preparing for underwater attack

Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that the Navy is observing Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean Region

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh

On Monday, Indian Navy's Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that his force has received intelligence that terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is training people for underwater attack. "After the 26/11 attack in 2008, we set up coastal security. It is doing very well. As the Navy is overall in-charge of maritime security including coastal security along with coast guard, the marine police and other stakeholders, we are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the seas," Singh told reporters in Pune.

#WATCH: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, says,"we have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert." pic.twitter.com/IYYCrn6qcE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

This year, terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad had orchestrated the Pulwama terror attack in which 42 CRPF jawans were killed. On asked about the budgetary allocation to Indian Navy going down, the Chief Admiral said that because of the budgetary allocation, they have to do a little bit revamp of their procurement plan. Thus, the budget limiting them to some extent.

Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that the Navy is observing Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He said that the Chinese want to become a global power, so they will come into the IOR. He said that for the Navy national interest is the topmost priority and that they will act when there is something against the national interest.

On May 31, 2019, Karambir Singh assumed charge as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff.

With inputs from IANS

