Indian, Pakistani armies clash on LoC

The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire around 7 a.m. using small arms, automatics and mortar shells

The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said. The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire around 7 a.m. using small arms, automatics and mortar shells.

Reports from the area said at least two mortar shells fired by the Pakistani side landed close to the Indian Army's brigade headquarters in Poonch while the other landed in a village.

"Our positions retaliated strongly. Firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in," the sources added. No report of any casualty or damage has been reported from the Indian side so far.

