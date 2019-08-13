Indian Railways manufacture locomotive with 180 kmph speed

national

Indian Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), achieving a top speed of 180 km per hour, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said

Screengrab of the video tweeted by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in West Bengal. The locomotive has achieved a top speed of 180 km per hour.

In a tweet, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, achieving a top speed of 180km/hr. This new locomotive produced under 'Make In India' initiative, will speed up trains like never before. Watch the video:" (sic). With the tweet, Goyal tweeted a video which displayed the speed at which the train is running through a speedometer. The Bong mind said, "This is remarkable. The railway ministry is in most able hands. Kudos to you and team." (sic)

Here's what Twitterati replied to Piyush Goyal's video... Many netizens congratulated the initiative. Supriya Rajput said, "I must say that nowadays the Railway department is our very progressive department of this government." (sic). "No doubt Indian railways will achieve more than this compared to Japan or France. Kudos Sir," said Sivani Sakthi Prasad Cherukuri.

Soon indian railway will have a hashtag of #fast&furious — Anuj Saxena (@anujgoaseeker) August 13, 2019

In August 2019, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met his Bangladesh counterpart M. Nurul Islam Sujan and said that the two governments will work closely in the railway sector. After the meeting, Goyal tweeted: "Had a detailed meeting with His Excellency Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Railway Minister of Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh will work closely together through increased frequency of Maitree and Bandhan express trains and cooperation in training, workshop modernisation and supply of locomotives."

The two leaders met at the Rail Bhawan.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

