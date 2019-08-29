Indian Railways share photo of couple under train, Internet goes crazy!

national

In the picture shared by the Indian Railway Ministry, a couple is seen spending some quality time together under a stranded goods train wagon

The Indian Railway Ministry took to social media platform, Twitter to share a post that left the internet in splits. Dating in many parts of the country is still considered a taboo and couples more often face problems with their families or the society when it comes to meeting in public. So, it's not a shocker to find some couples hiding in the most unusual places to spend some quality time together, however, this one couple, took this to a whole new level. Check out the post below!

This is Dangerous and a punishable offence ! Please never try to reach under any stationary wagon or coach. It may move without giving any warning. Cross Railway track only from authorised locations. STAY ALERT STAY SAFE !!! pic.twitter.com/vqRkjhMqJW — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 27, 2019

In the picture shared by the Indian Railway Ministry, a couple is seen sitting under a stranded goods train wagon and they captioned the picture as ''This is Dangerous and a punishable offence! Please never try to reach under any stationary wagon or coach. It may move without giving any warning. Cross Railway track only from authorised locations. STAY ALERT STAY SAFE !!!'

This twitter post shared by the Indian Railway Ministry left everyone in splits and in no time comments and likes started flooding the page. This post bagged 17 thousand likes and four thousand retweets. This how the internet reacted to the post:

Date somewhere else ðÂÂÂ — Simon ðÂÂªðÂÂºðÂÂ¸ (@cookies_m0nster) August 28, 2019

That's getting prepared to become human chutney — Jambavan (@SirJambavan) August 27, 2019

Pyaar kiya toh darna kya? — Aryan Bose (@Aryanhelps) August 27, 2019

United by love and bisected by wheels(hopefully not!) — firangi786 (@firangi786) August 27, 2019

Indian Railways be like : pic.twitter.com/0E8oipP4cw — ðÂ¦Â RajChitte âÂÂ (@kunal_rajchitte) August 28, 2019

Apart from Mumbai Police, the Indian Railway Ministry on Twitter has proven to be informative and hilarious at the same time. They never fail to educate and entertain their followers on social media and this is one of such examples.

