Indian rural audience has grown enormously and so has OTT

From complete entertainment shows to compelling movies for a targeted audience; this new era of platform called the Over-the-Top (OTT) is rising enormously in India. Various platforms of OTT have allowed audiences to view diverse global premium content along with experimenting genres. They offer a twofold promise and are delivering the combined power of TV with the agility and scale of the global internet.

With the continued rising growth in streaming platforms, their service providers have gone better. Be it content or diversity, the competition among contemporaries is healthy and highly competitive.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO ALTBalaji, and Group COO Balaji Telefilms said, "There has been substantial growth in the subscription of ALTBalaji even before the lockdown had begun, and more importantly during the three months of lockdown. As per statistics, India's tier 2 & 3 towns have seen an upswing of internet users that has been hugely beneficial to the OTT platforms."

"The last few months have been beneficial, in terms of content and subscribers' growth. The growing demand for new seasons of the popular shows including, Baarish 2 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, among others, have also added to the brand popularity. Post lockdown, the target is to launch two shows every month, and we have got around 10-12 shows that are in various stages of production. We are the No 1 player with 62 original shows in various genres, and we will continue fuelling that position by putting more shows on our platform," he concludes.

Providing content limited to the Indian entertainment industry, ALTBalaji has shown massive growth ever since its inception and this lockdown has added feathers to its already growing subscribers. What's working for ALT is their personalisation techniques to understand their user base. Running the television successfully for more than two decadces has given a sense of understanding to the makers of ALTBalaji that what works best for the Indian audiences. Even though their contemporaries are offering global and oscar winning content, ALT Balaji offers regional and local content which justifies the current demand of the viewers. Additionally through technology, they track user's interests and come up with relevant programs.

As a platform, Alt Balaji has deepened audience engagement with new content and video experiences. The addiction to OTT has grown enormously and so has the Indian audience contributing to it.

